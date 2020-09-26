Netflix Reunites The Father Of The Bride Cast For A Zoom Wedding With Surprise Guests

Father of the Bride is one of those endearing comfort movies that just puts a smile on many of our faces when we think about it. Sometimes cheesy? Yes, but escaping to that world is a good headspace to be. Netflix replicated the effect of these movies with a cute 25-minute reunion featuring the entire Banks family from the original movies: Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, George Newburn. And of course, Martin Short’s Franck made an appearance, too! Check it out for yourself below: