Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Name Their Child After River Phoenix

The birth of a child is a joyous occasion, especially when a couple is welcoming their first baby, and this is the special moment actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are feeling right now. This past spring, it was reported that the two were expecting, and we’ve now learned that Mara has given birth to a baby boy. Once the initial news dropped, many probably wondered what the couple would name their child and, according to one of Phoenix’s collaborators, they’ve named him after the actor’s late brother, River Phoenix.