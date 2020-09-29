Apparently Colin Trevorrow And Steven Spielberg Both Love Children In Peril In The Jurassic World Franchise

In entertainment, there’s a fine line that is always drawn when telling any sort of story. That line pertains to characters that are depicted by animals or children, and it basically says that so long as you don’t kill or harm kids too much in a story you’re telling, the audience is still with you. Though if you happen to be a fan of the Jurassic Park franchise, and its more modern follow-up in the Jurassic World series, seeing that sort of peril is pretty much par for the course. Such is the nature of a world where dinosaurs once again roam the earth. Both Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow understand this fact rather well, as they’ve kind of bonded over the fact that the both love generating tension involving children in peril in the Jurassic World franchise.