Enola Holmes Ending Explained And What Could Be Next If It Gets A Sequel

As surprising as it may be for his grandmother to be behind the hit on his head, throughout Enola Holmes, Lady Tewkesbury leaves a few clues that she is not interested in the young man having a voice in the upcoming Reform Bill he’s expected to vote on. She’s a traditionalist and she wanted to do everything in her power to stop him from contributing to this vital change for a more progressive English society. At the same time, Enola has followed the ciphers straight to her mother, who as she finds out, her involvement in England’s social reform (particularly for Women’s Suffrage) is the reason for her disappearance. Eudoria did not want to involve Enola in her dangerous plans and never meant for her to follow the trail she left.