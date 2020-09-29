The Rock Details The Filming Procedures Netflix's Red Notice Has Undergone To Stay Safe And 'Productive'

View this post on Instagram

Another extremely productive work week on #RedNotice. In this shot you see only a handful of our 300+ crew members - due to strict COVID policies we have multiple zones to ensure there’s as little intersection as possible. This crew is my family and many I’ve worked with for 10+ years and counting - their resolve and commitment to delivering a great product for our global audience never ceases to inspire and motivate me daily. Especially in these challenging conditions ???? Always my pleasure to punch the clock and put in the hard work with these human beings. #productivity #execution #hardworkingcrew #rednotice @netflix @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco