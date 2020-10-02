13 Great Horror Movies That Are Not That Scary

Child’s Play (1988)

A single mother (Catherine Hicks) begins to suspect that the unexplainable, deadly events happening around her are somehow strangely connected to the cheerful looking doll she recently bought for her son’s (Alex Vincent) birthday.

How Scary Is It?: While he is still easier to look at than Annabelle, the bloodthirsty Chucky (voice by Brad Dourif) has been the most reliable name in possessed playthings since the release of the cleverly satirical and hilariously subversive slasher favorite Child’s Play, which could have easily earned a PG-13 rating today if not for the killer doll’s foul mouth.