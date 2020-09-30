Tom Hardy's James Bond Odds Are Apparently So Good, Betting's Been Suspended

As of this moment, No Time To Die is on track for its November release, and it feels like until that film is released and promoted, no official announcement regarding a new James Bond will be made. Which is probably good for folks like Justice League/Enola Holmes star Henry Cavill, who recently cast out his own lure inviting James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to once again consider him as the next 007. Unfortunately for Mr. Cavill, the top field of candidates we’ve received from US-Bookies doesn’t have him even maintaining his previous odds of 16/1. Here’s the total field of current James Bond odds: