Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She Almost Quit Acting Recently

2020 marks thirty years since Jennifer Aniston nabbed her first credited role, and she’s celebrated with a highly-acclaimed, Emmy-nominated role in The Morning Show over on Apple TV+. The actress has consistently been in demand since playing Rachel on Friends and has found herself some great roles, alongside being the star of a slew of successful marketing campaigns for brands such as SmartWater and Aveeno.
But while speaking to Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on their podcast SmartLess, Jennifer Aniston did admit there was a time not so long ago when she contemplated hanging up being a movie and TV star. In her words to her fellow comedy actors:
I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before. Before The Morning Show, it was after a job I had completed and I was like ‘Woah that sucked the life out of me’ and I don't know if this is what interests me. And I had this fantasy of ‘what if I just… you know.’
During her appearance on the show, Jennifer Aniston was candid about a project (she didn’t name it specifically) she did before taking on the hit television show she stars in and executive produces with Reese Witherspoon that really burned her out. It was apparently the first time she really started to imagine herself stepping away from acting.
Jennifer Aniston said the reason she contemplated the exit was becuase the project was “unprepared” and disorganized, and the script wasn’t ready presumably for months, leaving her feeling stuck and frustrated about it. Of course, she couldn’t have asked for a better follow-up to come after her bummer project, since The Morning Show has become one of her most refreshing and talked-about roles in recent years.
While on the subject, Sean Hayes asked Jennifer Aniston what she might do if she did quit Hollywood. Here’s what the actress said:
Interior design, probably. I love it. It's my happy place. It's really a happy place for me.
Don’t worry though, it doesn’t sound like Jennifer Aniston’s going anywhere now. As she cited Friends' Rachel as her favorite role of all time during the podcast, she and the cast are planning a reunion special for HBO Max. Aniston also said she particularly loves working with Adam Sandler, and is developing a third project with him as well.
The Morning Show is expected to return for a second season, and Jennifer Aniston also has a biopic called Hail Mary and comedy written/directed by Sex Education writer Sophie Goodhart in the works.
Though the decision to step away from acting isn't completely uncommon. Actresses such as Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow could have made movies in Hollywood forever if they wanted to, but have since decided to (mostly) retire from their roles as leading ladies for other endeavors, such as Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop and Diaz’s clean wine company.
They’ve each been open about their reasons why they pivoted their attention away from acting, with Cameron Diaz wanting away from the constant energy of the biz and Gwyneth Paltrow started feeling completely burned out. Jennifer Aniston sounds like she has her moments (like many would with any job), but is happy to be where she is doing her best work yet. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more movies and TV news.