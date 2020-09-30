Would Adam Sandler Do Another Movie With Drew Barrymore? Here’s What He Said

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have made three films together over the years. They first paired in 1998 for The Wedding Singer, which was followed in 2004 by 50 First Dates. Those two films are pretty well regarded by fans, the first one is my personal favorite Adam Sandler movie. Sandler and Barrymore got together once again in 2014 for Blended, which, did not get the same reaction from critics. Maybe that's the reason we haven't seen the two collaborate since, but it seems Sandler is still willing and if Barrymore is as well, and there's no reason to believe she wouldn't be, she was as recently as a couple of years ago, then it's far from a longshot that we could see it happen again.