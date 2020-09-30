Would Adam Sandler Do Another Movie With Drew Barrymore? Here’s What He Said

Leave a Comment
Throughout the history of Hollywood, there are some absolutely historic on-screen couples. Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, Rock Hudson and Doris Day, Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Ok, that last one might not be quite in the same category as the other two, yet...but it should be agreed the duo made a couple of absolutely solid romantic comedies...and also one that wasn't so hot. So could we see the famous duo of Sandler and Barrymore in another film somewhere down the road? According to Adam Sandler, the answer is yes, anytime that Drew wants to make a movie, he'll be there.
There is, unfortunately for fans, a significant roadblock to such a film right now, which is the fact that Drew Barrymore is currently busy with her own daytime talk show. Adam Sandler admits to ET this makes another collaboration in the near term unlikely, but if the stars ever align for Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, Sandler would be more than happy to make another movie with her. Sandler says...
Any time Drew wants to -- she's gotta tell me and then I'll do it. But now she's busy with that show. I love her on the show. She's cool [and] solid as rock, just like she is in real life.
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have made three films together over the years. They first paired in 1998 for The Wedding Singer, which was followed in 2004 by 50 First Dates. Those two films are pretty well regarded by fans, the first one is my personal favorite Adam Sandler movie. Sandler and Barrymore got together once again in 2014 for Blended, which, did not get the same reaction from critics. Maybe that's the reason we haven't seen the two collaborate since, but it seems Sandler is still willing and if Barrymore is as well, and there's no reason to believe she wouldn't be, she was as recently as a couple of years ago, then it's far from a longshot that we could see it happen again.
And Adam Sandler has his ongoing deal with Netflix that would almost certainly find a place for Drew Barrymore if the actress wanted in. And Barrymore will certainly have breaks from her new TV show that should give her time to do just that.
Of course, in the meantime, Adam Sandler might find another favorite leading lady. Sandler has thus far made two movies with Jennifer Anniston, and a third, a sequel to Netflix's Murder Mystery, is on the way. This will tie Aniston with Barrymore for three movies apiece. Which one will get to number four first?
It's an interesting, if not particularly important, question. Maybe we could get a love triangle rom-com with all three of them? That should keep the world in balance.