Brie Larson: What To Watch On Streaming If You Like The Captain Marvel Star

Short Term 12 (Amazon Prime/Sundance Now/Peacock/Tubi/Vudu)

At a residential treatment facility, a supervising staff member (Brie Larson) navigates the unsteady circumstances between her professional and personal lives.

Why It's A Great Option For Brie Larson Fans: Even in a growing career where she continues to impress with her versatility and vulnerability, Short Term 12 might very well remain Brie Larson's finest hour. Featuring pre-fame performances from Lakeith Stanfield, Kaitlyn Dever, Stephanie Beatriz, and Rami Malek in addition to Larson, this personal, affecting independent drama is vibrant in its honesty and compelling in its emotional investment. And the key to the movie's outstanding success is Larson's rich lead performance. Through the warmth, intelligence, authenticity, and heart that she conveys, she produces a stunning showcase for her early and developing talents.

Stream It On Amazon Prime here, SundanceNow here, Peacock here, Tubi here, Vudu here, Hoopla here, PopcornFlix here, Plex here, and PlutoTV here.