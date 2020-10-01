Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Is Bringing Back Jamie Foxx In An Unexpected Way

This, of course, then leads us to the multiverse question. Fans fully embraced the big screen version of the scientific concept in 2018's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and this development instantly makes us wonder if we could possibly be seeing a live-action version of it developing here – with the idea being that could see Jamie Foxx's Electro from Amazing Spider-Man 2 make his way from his own universe into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The timing is a bit funny, as DC Comics' upcoming solo Flash film is also going to be dabbling in the arena, specifically by featuring multiple versions of Batman, but there still remains the potential for the blockbuster to do something radically different with the ideas.