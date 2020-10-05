Lil Rel Howery: 6 Cool Things You Might Not Know About The Get Out Scene-Stealer

Lil Rel Howery is a multi-hyphen performer who started his career as a Chicago stand-up comedian. Now Lil Rel Howery has developed into a producer, writer, and actor. Though Howery has a diverse body of work, he’s mainly known for his breakout role in Jordan Peele’s Get Out, where he played an honest and reliable best friend.

Since Get Out, Howery has appeared in other high-profile movies like Bird Box, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and The Photograph. Lil Rel Howery’s naturally friendly demeanor and laidback personality make him a comedian easy to root for, and the same usually applies to his characters. If you see Lil Rel Howery’s name on the opening credits of a film or TV show, you know that you’re going to have a few good laughs and be entertained. Lil Rel Howery is quickly becoming a guaranteed scene-stealer.