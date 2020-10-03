Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Divorce Battle Could Involve Past Co-Stars

Leave a Comment
Brangelina have been legally separated from one another since 2016, so making use of the couple's joint name a bit of a relic to see these days. Yet, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie do have six kids together, making their split a lot more complicated than signing a dotted line. The pair are set to go to trial next week to finalize the custody of their children, and it may include at least one of their fellow actors.
Brad Pitt filed the witness list for his case with Angelina Jolie last week. Among the inclusion of psychologists, therapists and security consultants, he has also called Jillian Armenante to the stand, per Us Weekly. The actress shared the screen with Jolie in 1999’s Girl, Interrupted and again in 2007’s A Mighty Heart.
For the time being, we do not know how Brad Pitt plans to implement Jillian Armenante in his case with Angelina Jolie as the exes attempt to reach a conclusion on their custody battle. According to the report, Pitt is hoping for 50/50 joint physical and legal custody with Maddox, 19; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; and Knox and Vivienne, both 12. Jolie does not agree to these terms.
The disagreement apparently has to do with Angelina Jolie opposing her children being based in Los Angeles for school. The couple will seek to resolve their disagreement in court from October 5 to October 23. The report says that “tensions have escalated” between the Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars at this time, with therapy no longer in session within the family.
Back in August, Angelina Jolie called for the removal of the case’s judge John W. Ouderkirk when she found out he had previously worked with Brad Pitt’s lawyers on a case involving Modern Family creator Steve Levitan and his wife Krista. This move led Pitt’s side to call it a “transparently tactical gambit” and Jolie’s lawyers defended the claim. It looks like Ouderkirk is still on board to hear their case, declaring he has no personal bias in late August.
With a case with as high profile actors as this one, there’s certainly a possibility more co-stars of the couple could become involved depending on how clear cut the custody battle is. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recently involved a slew of celebrities into their legal proceedings, including Channing Tatum, James Franco and Elon Musk, with the latter causing the tech giant to challenge Depp to a “cage match.”
Aside from the court proceedings, Brad Pitt just reunited with his other ex, Jennifer Aniston, for a table read of Fast Times of Ridgemont High that went viral. Angelina Jolie’s upcoming debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Eternals was delayed from February 2021 to November 2021 last week. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 release calendar to see what other movies coming out next year there are to get excited about.