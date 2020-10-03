Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Divorce Battle Could Involve Past Co-Stars

Brangelina have been legally separated from one another since 2016, so making use of the couple's joint name a bit of a relic to see these days. Yet, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie do have six kids together, making their split a lot more complicated than signing a dotted line. The pair are set to go to trial next week to finalize the custody of their children, and it may include at least one of their fellow actors.