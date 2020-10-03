Anne Hathaway Talks About Reuniting With Devil Wears Prada Co-Star Stanley Tucci For The Witches

Leave a Comment
Did you know The Devil Wears Prada is based on a trilogy of books? That’s right. We could have theoretically seen three fabulous movies instead of the sole 2006 movie. But in true Miranda Priestly fashion, that’s all. At least Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci get to reunite for Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, The Witches.
The movie, which is coming to HBO Max later this month, sees Anne Hathaway star as the deliciously dastardly Grand High Witch and Tucci play uptight hotel manager Mr. Stringer. Hathaway recently talked about their The Devil Wears Prada reunion with these words:
So much has changed in each of our lives. But he is still the same wry, funny, sweet person he was then. He was always getting me to laugh and break character on The Devil Wears Prada, so I felt really proud when I got him to giggle and break with my accent on The Witches.
Well, this is adorable. The pair last worked together fifteen years ago on the set of the comedy about the cut-throat fashion industry. At the time, Anne Hathaway was in her early 20s and just getting started in Hollywood. Since then, she's gotten married, hosted the Oscars, won an Oscar and had two kids!
So as Anne Hathaway told People, a lot has changed since they last shared the screen. This time, she took comfort in turning the tables and getting Stanley Tucci to laugh on set thanks to her “weirdo” witch character, as she calls her. Seriously, what took so long? Let’s relive this iconic moment between the two actors in The Devil Wears Prada here:
So iconic! It might be my favorite Stanley Tucci role to date, aside from his time in the Hunger Games movies. And did you spot Emily Blunt in one of her first roles ever? That’s Mary Poppins now to you. If you really want to talk about a makeover, both the actors definitely went there for the upcoming fantasy film. Check out the trailer below:
The Witches is about a young boy who uncovers a secret group of witches who plan to turn the world’s children into mice. Yes, mice. Chris Rock is the narrator you heard telling the story from the seven-year-old’s perspective, and Octavia Spencer plays his grandmother.
The movie was originally expected to hit theaters next week but, due to COVID-19 concerns, Warner Bros has now given the film a streaming service release, like many other films have received in 2020. The Witches will debut on HBO Max on October 22. Check out what other movies you can look forward to in the third act of the year with CinemaBlend’s 2020 release calendar.