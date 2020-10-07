The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Ending Explained: What Happened To Each Character After The Rebellion

Katniss does make it to President Snow’s garden, presumably to kill him and finally end the suffering of Panem. But once she gets there, Snow apologizes for the death of her sister and says that he was not the one who had dropped the bombs on the Capitol. Snow explains he was about to surrender to the rebellion when the parachutes dropped, divulging how it's not in his character to wastefully execute Capitol children without purpose. He points the incident to President Coin, who he believes called for the massacre in order to turn the Capitol on Snow and take the presidency herself while Snow and Katniss were distracted by each other.