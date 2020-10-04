Awesome New Art Shares What Disney Princesses Would Look Like Pregnant And As New Moms

View this post on Instagram

This little baby is 5 months old today! Congratulations!???????? The customer lives in Minnesota. ???? And that is why she chose this heroine: I love the character of Tiana because she is so hard working and I've tried working hard to make a good household and good life for my daughter being a single mother . ???? ????????? ?????? ??????? 5 ???????! ??????????! ???????? ????????? ????? ? ?????????. ???? ? ??? ?????? ??? ??????? ?????? ??? ???????: ? ????? ???????? ?????, ?????? ??? ??? ????? ??????? ????????. ? ? ????????? ??? ???? ???, ????? ??????? ??????? ????? ? ??????? ????? ??? ???? ??????, ?????? ???????-?????????.