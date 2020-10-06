Nobody Likes Adam Sandler's Beard, But He Has To Keep It For 'A While'

Have you seen Adam Sandler lately? He’s got a beard. It’s not quite at the level of his caddy from Happy Gilmore, but it’s not some perfectly manscapped stubble situation either. It’s a full blown beard, and as such, it has been a topic of conversation recently. That’s the thing about having a beard, everyone wants to talk about it. I can attest as someone who often looks like he’s gone rogue from his Civil War encampment, and apparently Ellen DeGeneres, who is back at work, can attest too, as she brought up the topic almost immediately when Adam Sandler Skyped in for an interview.