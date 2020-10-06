What Adam Sandler Alums Like Kevin James, Maya Rudolph Love Most About Making His Comedies

While fans and his co-stars love him, Adam Sandler’s comedies have rarely been received warmly by critics. Just to give you a quick snapshot of that, CinemaBlend’s own Dirk Libbey in his review of Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery, said, “If you've seen an Adam Sandler movie anytime this century, you know what you're getting, and it's not interesting or funny.” But, the awe-inspiring thing about Adam Sandler’s comedies is their almost bulletproof nature. Because, despite the poor reviews, they still bring in tons of viewers and rake in loads of cash. As such, Netflix wants to keep the party going and has already renewed several deals with the Saturday Night Live alum, saying “our members can’t get enough of him.”