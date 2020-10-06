Jurassic World: Dominion Has Been Pushed Back Almost A Year

While there are some movies that have moved three or four times at this point, this marks the first time that Jurassic World: Dominion has changed its release date, though it's also not tremendously surprising that it's happening. Production may have started in February, but film wasn't rolling for very long due to the worldwide shutdown that happened in March. Shooting resumed in July, and while the filmmakers were surely doing their best to stay productive in between those dates, that's a lot of lost time for such a massive production. As such, we've been waiting for the other shoe to drop in this case for a while now, so this isn't exactly a bombshell.