Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Jurassic World: Dominion Has Been Pushed Back Almost A Year

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom ending Rexy with Lion

Release dates are fragile things these days. With nobody having a very clear idea of what's coming in the near future in regards to the on-going pandemic and theater closures, the movie release calendar has become incredibly fluid. Pretty much every major 2020 blockbuster since June has gone through at least one date change – and the 2021 schedule isn't exactly stable ground either. Take, for example, Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion. Having started production back in February, the original plan was to have the movie be released on the big screen next summer, but now the film has been pushed back from July 2021 to June 2020.

This news was officially announced online by the blockbuster's official Twitter account – and they've included a cool new poster to soften the blow. You can check out the artwork, printed with the new June 10, 2022 release date, below:

While there are some movies that have moved three or four times at this point, this marks the first time that Jurassic World: Dominion has changed its release date, though it's also not tremendously surprising that it's happening. Production may have started in February, but film wasn't rolling for very long due to the worldwide shutdown that happened in March. Shooting resumed in July, and while the filmmakers were surely doing their best to stay productive in between those dates, that's a lot of lost time for such a massive production. As such, we've been waiting for the other shoe to drop in this case for a while now, so this isn't exactly a bombshell.

Furthermore, it makes a hell of a lot of sense for Universal Pictures to make this move as well. Justin Lin's F9 is one of those aforementioned 2020 movies that have shifted a few times, and while there was a time when it was going to come out on April 2, 2021, last week it got pushed to May 28, 2021. That situation left only two weeks in between the release of the Fast And Furious sequel and Jurassic World: Dominion, so it makes all the sense in the world that the dinosaur movie would be shuffled backwards.

As noted by Bryce Dallas Howard in her Tweet sharing the news, Jurassic World: Dominion is operating as both Jurassic World 3 and Jurassic Park 6 in that it will be the film that unties the main stars of the original Jurassic Park trilogy with the stars of the Jurassic World movies. In addition to Howard, the cast also includes Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, BD Wong, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith. Not much is known about the plot as of this point beyond the fact that it will follow-up on events from the third act of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw dinosaurs be released in the modern world.

Stay tuned for more details about the release of the blockbuster here on CinemaBlend, as we'll be keeping our fingers crossed that it won't be too long until they at least tease us with some first look footage.

More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

Universal Studios' Jurassic World: VelociCoaster Is Finally Coming, And The Internet Has Thoughts news 7d Universal Studios' Jurassic World: VelociCoaster Is Finally Coming, And The Internet Has Thoughts Dirk Libbey
Looks Like The Jurassic Park Franchise Has Never Approached One Star About Returning For A Sequel news 1w Looks Like The Jurassic Park Franchise Has Never Approached One Star About Returning For A Sequel Katherine Webb
Sounds Like Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard Is A Fan Of Netflix's New Camp Cretaceous Series television 2w Sounds Like Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard Is A Fan Of Netflix's New Camp Cretaceous Series Laura Hurley

Trending Movies

Nocturne Oct 13, 2020 Nocturne Rating TBD
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Oct 23, 2020 Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Rating TBD
Welcome To The Blumhouse's The Lie Oct 6, 2020 Welcome To The Blumhouse's The Lie 6
Candyman Dec 31, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
The New Mutants Aug 28, 2020 The New Mutants 3
Vandal Arrested After Destroying Donald Trump's Hollywood Star (Again) TBD Vandal Arrested After Destroying Donald Trump's Hollywood Star (Again) Rating TBD
The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan On Maggie's Big Return And The 'Old Demons' She'll Be Facing Next TBD The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan On Maggie's Big Return And The 'Old Demons' She'll Be Facing Next Rating TBD
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Features Kylo Ren And Palpatine’s Cloning Machines TBD Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Features Kylo Ren And Palpatine’s Cloning Machines Rating TBD
What We’d Like To See In The Matrix 4 TBD What We’d Like To See In The Matrix 4 Rating TBD
Mank: 6 Quick Things To Know About David Fincher's New Movie TBD Mank: 6 Quick Things To Know About David Fincher's New Movie Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information