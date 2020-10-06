Jurassic World: Dominion Has Been Pushed Back Almost A Year

Leave a Comment
Release dates are fragile things these days. With nobody having a very clear idea of what's coming in the near future in regards to the on-going pandemic and theater closures, the movie release calendar has become incredibly fluid. Pretty much every major 2020 blockbuster since June has gone through at least one date change – and the 2021 schedule isn't exactly stable ground either. Take, for example, Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion. Having started production back in February, the original plan was to have the movie be released on the big screen next summer, but now the film has been pushed back from July 2021 to June 2020.
This news was officially announced online by the blockbuster's official Twitter account – and they've included a cool new poster to soften the blow. You can check out the artwork, printed with the new June 10, 2022 release date, below:
While there are some movies that have moved three or four times at this point, this marks the first time that Jurassic World: Dominion has changed its release date, though it's also not tremendously surprising that it's happening. Production may have started in February, but film wasn't rolling for very long due to the worldwide shutdown that happened in March. Shooting resumed in July, and while the filmmakers were surely doing their best to stay productive in between those dates, that's a lot of lost time for such a massive production. As such, we've been waiting for the other shoe to drop in this case for a while now, so this isn't exactly a bombshell.
Furthermore, it makes a hell of a lot of sense for Universal Pictures to make this move as well. Justin Lin's F9 is one of those aforementioned 2020 movies that have shifted a few times, and while there was a time when it was going to come out on April 2, 2021, last week it got pushed to May 28, 2021. That situation left only two weeks in between the release of the Fast And Furious sequel and Jurassic World: Dominion, so it makes all the sense in the world that the dinosaur movie would be shuffled backwards.
As noted by Bryce Dallas Howard in her Tweet sharing the news, Jurassic World: Dominion is operating as both Jurassic World 3 and Jurassic Park 6 in that it will be the film that unties the main stars of the original Jurassic Park trilogy with the stars of the Jurassic World movies. In addition to Howard, the cast also includes Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, BD Wong, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith. Not much is known about the plot as of this point beyond the fact that it will follow-up on events from the third act of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw dinosaurs be released in the modern world.
Stay tuned for more details about the release of the blockbuster here on CinemaBlend, as we'll be keeping our fingers crossed that it won't be too long until they at least tease us with some first look footage.