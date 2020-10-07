Comments

After Losing Weight, Rebel Wilson Has A New Nickname Pitch Perfect Fans Will Love

Rebel Wilson as Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 2012

While many of us have confidently spent 2020 snacking and changing from daytime to nighttime pajamas, Rebel Wilson has been one of the celebrities working to get in shape. She’s lost an incredible amount of weight so far and gotten fit in the process, recently revealing she’s nearing her goal weight. Now, she’s announced a brand new nickname that is sure to charm Pitch Perfect fans everywhere.

If you’ve seen Pitch Perfect, you may know that Rebel Wilson’s character dubs herself Fat Amy (though we learn late in the movie her real name is Patricia). Now, given all of the physical fitness and subsequent weight loss she’s gone through this year, she’s happy to start going by “Fit Amy.”

Just call me: Fit Amy

Back when Pitch Perfect came out in 2012, Rebel Wilson’s joke about calling herself Fat Amy so “twig bitches like you don’t call me it behind my back” felt like a fresh take on combatting how weight loss is perceived in society and has become one of the iconic jokes from the series. Rebel Wilson herself has made a name as a comedy and rom-com star who doesn’t look like many of the other actresses in Hollywood.

She’s clearly not someone who is overly stuck on fitting into some mold. Still, getting in shape for your health and mental well-being seems to really be helping Rebel Wilson, who revealed earlier this year that Hollywood paid her to “stay bigger.” Her weight loss journey actually seems to have started with the movie Cats and now that she’s going for the “Fit Amy” moniker, I'm guessing she’ll probably keep up the exercise posts over time, which have included some pretty cool views.

Closer each day... ????

A couple of days ago, Rebel Wilson also revealed via Instagram that she’s only “3kgs” away from her weight loss goal. To my fellow Americans reading, that’s 6.6 lbs in Ausssie speak. The last five can often be the hardest to achieve, but the actress says she’s still doing her best to get outside, work out and get to the point she wants to be at.

Gearing up for a great week ahead this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am) and went on a hike... even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight.

It’s 2020, so she has nothing but time to achieve her wildest fitness goals and dreams. Now, all I need to know is when Rebel Wilson will officially be getting back to work! Currently, she has no official projects listed on the roster and had been serious about quarantine earlier this year, though she did share a still from the reunion with her Pitch Perfect co-star Adam Devine, aka Bumper, earlier this year.

