After Losing Weight, Rebel Wilson Has A New Nickname Pitch Perfect Fans Will Love

She’s clearly not someone who is overly stuck on fitting into some mold. Still, getting in shape for your health and mental well-being seems to really be helping Rebel Wilson, who revealed earlier this year that Hollywood paid her to “stay bigger.” Her weight loss journey actually seems to have started with the movie Cats and now that she’s going for the “Fit Amy” moniker, I'm guessing she’ll probably keep up the exercise posts over time, which have included some pretty cool views.