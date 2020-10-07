Armie Hammer Reveals Why He Did Construction Work During Quarantine

I have been productive. I've been really fortunate. I mean look, the world's falling apart, it's the apocalypse, but funny enough, my buddy Ashton [Ramsey] bought an old motel out in the desert. It was this kind of abandoned, rundown motel, and I came back from the Cayman Islands where I was during quarantine and I was like, 'Dude, I have nothing to do.' He was like, 'Do you wanna come live with me in this abandoned motel and do construction with me?'