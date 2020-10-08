No Big Deal, Just Chris Evans Showing He's Still Captain America Fit While Poolside

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Marvel actors are known for the hard work they regularly put in to get in shape for roles like Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel and many more. However, not every actor and actress is made exactly the same and some of them manage to stay in better shape than others between movies. Which brings me to Chris Evans, who recently shared he’s still Captain America fit thanks to a poolside video.