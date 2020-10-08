No Big Deal, Just Chris Evans Showing He's Still Captain America Fit While Poolside

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Marvel actors are known for the hard work they regularly put in to get in shape for roles like Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel and many more. However, not every actor and actress is made exactly the same and some of them manage to stay in better shape than others between movies. Which brings me to Chris Evans, who recently shared he’s still Captain America fit thanks to a poolside video.
In the short clip Chris Evans shared to his Instagram Stories (and is reproduced below), the actor does a backflip into a pool that’s clearly freezing. Still, despite the fact Evans is allegedly retired from the MCU, he’s certainly still "America's Ass." Take a look.
Unlike poor Simu Liu or Kumail Nanjiani, Chris Evans didn’t have to spend the majority of quarantine earlier this year knowing working out would be tough given routines were off and gyms were closed for some time. (Particularly for Liu, who was set to film Marvel’s Shang-Chi solo movie earlier this year.) Yet, here Chris Evans is three years after Avengers: Endgame actually filmed in 2017, looking fit as a fiddle, though his diet and exercise regimen was probably much stricter when he was still wearing the suit.
Prior to the events in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans had talked about retiring from the MCU, having been one of the early actors to sign on the dotted line and join the fold. The Russo Brothers later confirmed this. Obviously, the events in Avengers: Endgame --and spoilers -- left Steve Rogers with Peggy Carter and Anthony Mackie’s Falcon with Cap’s shield. With all of that said, I will note you should never say never in the MCU, particularly when programs like What if? exist.
More info on how to sign-up for Disney+ ahead of What If’s 2021 release can be found here.
Meanwhile, Chris Evans has had two additional high-profile projects recently in Knives Out and Defending Jacob (not to mention that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World reunion). The project many of us have our eye on is, of course, Little Shop of Horrors, which will have Evans playing Orin Scrivello, the sadistic dentist boyfriend of Audrey’s. His Marvel co-star and pal Scarlett Johansson will be playing Audrey in the highly anticipated movie project.
He’s also expected to re-team with Anthony and Joe Russo for The Grey Man, a movie which will have him playing a CIA operative and will probably require him to be a while lot more fit. That also happens to be the movie he’s doing with Ryan Gosling that will be a Netflix release to boot. So lots to look forward to there, as well.
Regardless, as we wait for all of these to get off the ground, we’re happy to see Chris Evans having a little fun with poolside backflips and staying in shape whilst doing so.