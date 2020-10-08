The Addams Family 2 Is Coming, But With A Cast Shakeup

Leave a Comment
The animated Addams Family movie from last year was so popular that a sequel was announced almost as soon as the original film was released. Today, that sequel was confirmed by MGM, and the good news for fans of the original is that, despite all the release date shuffling that has been happening in recent months, the movie is still planned to open in October 2021. However, there is one piece of bad news as one member of the family won't be back for the sequel.
Finn Wolfhard voiced the role of Pugsley Addams in the first movie, but today it was announced that Javon "Wanna" Walton, of Euphoria and Utopia, would be taking on the role in the sequel. In addition, Bill Hader will be joining the film voicing a brand new character. The only thing revealed about the character was the name Cyrus. While Finn Wolfhard won't be reprising his role of Pugsley, the rest of the voice cast, which includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Bette Midler, and more are all confirmed to be returning.
There is also one other pretty cool voice addition to The Addams Family 2, or at least there will be, as the movie is actually holding a contest for a voice role that anybody can enter, so perhaps you will be the next addition to the voice cast.
In addition to the new casting news The Addams Family 2 dropped some new media, including a teaser trailer. Check it out.
The teaser doesn't give away details about exactly what hijinks the Addams Family will be getting up to in the sequel. So we'll have to wait and see what happens there
The previous animated Addams Family movie opened to over $50 million at the domestic box office and ended up taking in more than $200 million worldwide. On a reported budget of $24 million, which is basically free if you compare it to the budgets that movies from Pixar and Disney tend to have, that's a massive financial success. It's not exactly a shock this one got the quick green light. The sequel doesn't even need to be as successful as the original to be a box office success from the studio perspective.
In addition to a teaser, The Addams Family 2 dropped a pair of posters. The first focuses on Wednesday, using the same tagline she uses in the teaser trailer.
The second one shows off the whole family.
One certainly hopes that the teaser is correct that everything will be back to normal by next Halloween.