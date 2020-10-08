The Addams Family 2 Is Coming, But With A Cast Shakeup

The animated Addams Family movie from last year was so popular that a sequel was announced almost as soon as the original film was released. Today, that sequel was confirmed by MGM, and the good news for fans of the original is that, despite all the release date shuffling that has been happening in recent months, the movie is still planned to open in October 2021. However, there is one piece of bad news as one member of the family won't be back for the sequel.