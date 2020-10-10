How The New Jurassic: World Dominion Poster Calls Back To The Things I Love About Jurassic Park

Much as humanity turned to amber fossils to bring back the dinosaurs, the marketing team on Jurassic World: Dominion has returned to its roots in moviemaking hype and delivered one hell of a teaser. Another year’s worth of waiting is nothing compared to the 65 million+ years that separate us and the dinosaurs. It’s not ideal, and it’s going to leave a lot more room to wonder just what’s going to happen. But at least in the extra time on the clock, there’s a brand new image to obsess over, on top of the recently announced second season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which is now set to hit Netflix at some point in 2021. Life finds a way indeed, my fellow Jurassic fans.