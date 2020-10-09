Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Dennis Quaid And Walton Goggins Just Ended Up In A Movie Together Because 2020 Is Random

I kind of love everything about this. From the VCR-era video quality to the vintage clip of Johnny Carson introducing John Bronco on The Tonight Show. It's all completely made up but if you stumbled upon this on Hulu by accident and hadn't been alive in the 1970s, you might actually start to believe this was on the level. It has all the hallmarks of what this film would look like if it actually were real. It's got a famous person's rise to celebrity from obscurity and even a mysterious disappearance thrown in just for fun. You start to wonder if maybe you saw this story on Unsolved Mysteries back in the day.