Selling Lies: What Documentarian Leslie Iwerks Found Fascinating About Fake News

Selling Lies focuses on a specific part of the fake news industry, a small town in Macedonia, where a disproportionate percentage of the fake news was created four years ago. What is most fascinating about the people in that town is that few if any had any sort of political bent. They were only looking to make money and learned that by using the online ad systems and algorithms of Facebook, Google, and others, they could do just that. It was all about getting clicks on sites, and more sensational stories resulted in more clicks, regardless of whether or not they were accurate.