Mark Ruffalo Reveals One Thing He Always Has To Remind Himself About Starring In The MCU

Over the years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gifted fans with some lovable characters, all played by remarkable and likable actors. Among them is the hilariously spoiler-prone Mark Ruffalo. As one of the original Avengers, Ruffalo has been with the MCU since Phase One, so he’s seen and done some amazing things at this point in his Marvel journey. It’s not always easy, especially when you consider all of the motion capture work he has to do. Yet when even when things get tough, the actor always reminds himself of something: