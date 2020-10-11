Mark Ruffalo Reveals One Thing He Always Has To Remind Himself About Starring In The MCU

Leave a Comment
Over the years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gifted fans with some lovable characters, all played by remarkable and likable actors. Among them is the hilariously spoiler-prone Mark Ruffalo. As one of the original Avengers, Ruffalo has been with the MCU since Phase One, so he’s seen and done some amazing things at this point in his Marvel journey. It’s not always easy, especially when you consider all of the motion capture work he has to do. Yet when even when things get tough, the actor always reminds himself of something:
Yeah. Every time I’m whining like, ‘God damn, how long are we waiting for the set up?’ I’m like, ‘Hey, Remember you’re not even supposed to be here.’ Right. I just remember to be grateful because I still can’t believe it. I still keep thinking, ‘They’re going to throw me out of the club. I never belonged here in the first place and they’re all going to find out.’
Mark Ruffalo was very candid about his career path when he recently spoke with Variety, and anyone can understand why he would be so grateful. It’s a privilege for any actor to get to do what they love, but being a part of something that’s as far-reaching as the MCU has to be truly special. With this, any small irritations that arise, can almost immediately fall by the wayside.
The actor also admitted to the trade that he “never” thought he would get to be part of a blockbuster film franchise. Having begun his career as a struggling actor in San Diego, he didn’t believe he would make massive movies, until he got a bit of encouragement:
We had this little theater and that was my dream come true. We were doing, like, 10 plays a year on Santa Monica Boulevard. I was bartending, but as shitty as the day could be, when I walked in the theater, I was in heaven. It’s when I met Sunrise [Ruffalo’s wife] and she was like, ‘I think you might be shooting a little bit low. I think you can probably expand what you think you’re capable of.’
By the 2000s, Ruffalo did have a consistent career, becoming a particular staple in romantic comedies. But as the decade neared its end, he started to lose his joy for the craft due to the stresses of the industry. This changed, however, when he was cast in 2010’s The Kids Are All Right, for which he received an Oscar nomination.
Marvel fans are sure to be happy that he stuck around because, if he didn’t, he probably wouldn’t have gotten on Marvel Studios’ radar as a potential replacement for Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. Since joining the franchise, he’s really made the character his own and has gotten to do some interesting things with the Jade Giant. When we last left him in Avengers: Endgame, Banner and the Hulk had become one, and he managed to snap half of the universe back into existence.
Although Mark Ruffalo’s next MCU appearance hasn’t be confirmed, there’s a firm possibility that he’ll reprise his role in Disney+’s She-Hulk series. But wherever he shows up next, it’s just nice to know that Ruffalo is relishing the experience, mo-cap suit and all.