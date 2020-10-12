Vin Diesel’s Fourth xXx Movie Now Caught Up In A Lawsuit

Fans have been waiting over three years for xXx: The Return of Xander Cage to produce a sequel that could potentially show Xander Cage and his team “watching the watchers” of international relations. Depending on how long this dispute goes on for, those that want to indulge in some more over the top Vin Diesel action will have to either wait for this planned fourth film to hit, or divert their attentions back to the Fast and Furious Saga. That latter option is certainly the easier one, as F9 will be in theaters on May 28th, 2021, and represents one of many films that make up the ever more crowded 2021 release schedule.