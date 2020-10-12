Sandra Bullock And Ryan Reynolds May Reteam For The First Time Since The Proposal

Perhaps the biggest hang-up I can see to getting Ryan Reynolds to hop on to this project is that he’s in a much different career situation than he was back in 2009. For one, he’s likely working with Disney and Marvel to make more Deadpool movies. On top of that, he’s currently busy filming Red Notice, has a slew of upcoming movie projects on his plate, and has an investment stake in a few businesses as well. So, yeah, he’s a busy a guy.