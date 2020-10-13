Adam Sandler Explains How He Convinces Kevin James To Do So Many Movies With Him

Kevin James: It’s a pain in the ass for me every time, but it’s a joy for you…

Adam Sandler: I talk him into it. I say, ‘You know they’re gonna give you money?’ He says, ‘No.’ Then I say, ‘They’re gonna give you a new motorcycle.’ He says, ‘Not yet.’ And then I say, ‘They have these incredible dumplings.’ He goes, ‘Ooh.’

James: You’ve sparked my interest!

Sandler: We love being together.