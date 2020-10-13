The Batman May Have Just Confirmed A Key Plot Twist

In the comics, Carmine Falcone only runs into Selina Kyle while she’s masked up as Catwoman and remains in the dark about his possible familial connection to her, only seeing Catwoman as a nuisance to his criminal enterprises. However, if the guesses about The Batman are correct, then evidently there’s no question of them being father and daughter, although that doesn’t necessarily mean they are close. In fact, maybe Selina turns to cat burglary as a way to rebel against Carmine, thus resulting in her crossing paths with Batman.