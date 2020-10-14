Chris Hemsworth Has A Great Response After His Mad Max: Furiosa Casting

Pretty damn fired up to be a part of a franchise that meant the world to me as a kid growing up in Australia. Mad Max was the pinnacle and a huge reason why I got into the business of telling stories. The fact that I'll have the honor of not only being directed by its original visionary in George Miller but also take part in Furiosa's origin story is incredibly exciting. Huge respect to George, Mel, Charlize, Tom and all the cast and crew who helped build this epic world. I'll do my best to continue the tradition of cinematic badassery.