Chris Hemsworth Has A Great Response After His Mad Max: Furiosa Casting

Actor Chris Hemsworth has become a household name over the past few years, in large part due to his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 37 year-old actor has since taken notable roles in projects like Paul Feig's Ghostbusters and Men in Black: International. Hemsworth recently joined the cast of George Muller's Mad Max spinoff Furiosa, and his response to the news was A+.
The Mad Max franchise had a unique tenure in the film world, returning to theaters with 2015's Fury Road. Talks about a possible sequel were picked up shortly after that movie hit theaters, and a prequel is coming focusing on a young version of the character famously played by Charlize Theron. The Furiosa movie is in the works starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Chris Hemsworth. Hemsworth responded to this news, saying:
Pretty damn fired up to be a part of a franchise that meant the world to me as a kid growing up in Australia. Mad Max was the pinnacle and a huge reason why I got into the business of telling stories. The fact that I'll have the honor of not only being directed by its original visionary in George Miller but also take part in Furiosa's origin story is incredibly exciting. Huge respect to George, Mel, Charlize, Tom and all the cast and crew who helped build this epic world. I'll do my best to continue the tradition of cinematic badassery.
Is anyone else hyped to see Thor traveling through a desert wasteland? Chris Hemsworth himself is, and all eyes are on what the bonafide action star will do in the Mad Max universe for Furiosa. And given the actor's enthusiasm for this new role, he's sure to put a ton of passion into his mysterious role.
Chris Hemsworth responded to his Mad Max: Furiosa casting over on his personal Instagram page. Hemsworth regularly uses social media to directly communicate with the public, including thanking them for the record breaking success of Netflix's Extraction. So when the internet blew up over Furiosa's first bit of casting, he once again used the platform to update fans on his career.
Mad Max: Furiosa will be a prequel to Fury Road, and will focus on a younger version of the character made famous by Charlize Theron. Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's roles in the developing project remain a mystery, but their experience in the MCU and and DCEU respectively has no doubt prepared them for this type of movie.
In addition to the casting announcements, anticipation for the Furiosa movie is building thanks to George Miller's involvement in the project. Miller is set to direct, co-write and produce the upcoming spinoff. We'll just have to wait and see how the movie continues developing, and if filming is as grueling as Fury Road's.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Mad Max: Furiosa as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.