5 Unresolved Things The Amazing Spider-Man Movies Left Behind

Was Electro Going To Be Recharged?

Here’s where things start to become oddly relevant to the future of the MCU. We know that Jamie Foxx’s Electro will return for the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland and he won’t be blue, but the big question is if he’ll be from the world we saw in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 or simply a new take on the character. J.K. Simmons, for example, appeared at the end of Far From Home as J. Jonah Jameson, but it wasn’t one who was aware of Tobey Maguire’s Spidey. He was a new version for Tom Holland’s world within the multiverse.