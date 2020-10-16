What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Johnny Depp

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There was a time when Johnny Depp could pack theaters nationwide and win over the hearts of critics simply by attaching his name to a film, whether it was his own given name or Capt. Jack Sparrow, of course. The pirate legend is just one of many disguises the chameleonic Oscar nominee has hid himself under which, ironically, became his key to earning the spotlight.

The spotlight does not shine on the 57-year-old actor, producer, and musician like it once did and I would not blame him if he preferred it that way as he certainly has good reason to lately. However, regardless of what misfortune arises in his personal life, Johnny Depp is still widely celebrated as a national treasure to the industry for the fascinatingly versatile career he has led since making his acting debut in 1984 as a teenage victim of Freddy Krueger in Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street.