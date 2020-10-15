Wild Spider-Man 3 Rumor: Are The Past Peter Parker Actors Joining Tom Holland?

Leave a Comment
There was a dream. To some, it might have sounded like a pipedream, though rumors that currently are circulating online have many believing it could be true. The dream involves original Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield once again getting the opportunity to play the hero on the big screen, potentially teaming up with current Spidey Tom Holland, thanks in part to the multiverse. But is there any truth to the rumors?
The rumor can be traced back to FandomWire, which reports on October 12 that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield “have signed on” to Sony’s third Spider-Man film that Marvel will help produce.
That is a very BOLD claim to make if you are unable to back it up. We have reached out to our Sony contacts, but they are unable to confirm this report. And while the idea is very tantalizing, FandomWire hasn’t done a lot to earn the trust of readers. As one commenter was quick to point out under the post:
Speculation journalism is a thing that happens, but we will continue to try and confirm the possibility that this is going to occur at some point. At the very least, there are credible reasons why people would jump to the conclusion that the Spider-Man franchise is heading in a direction where Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could realistically appear in a Spider-Man film… and it stems from the recent report that Benedict Cumberbatch will play Doctor Strange in the upcoming Tom Holland movie.
Here’s how that would work. We expect Marvel to start to dip a toe into the existence of a multiverse in the Disney+ series WandaVision. We also know that the next Doctor Strange solo movie is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that should push the MCU even further into the use and acknowledgement of the multiverse.
Now, imagine a live-action version of what we saw in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where different versions of Peter Parker appeared in Tom Holland’s world. They might look like Maguire and Garfield. They could also be a live-action Miles Morales. There are real possibilities here. I even broke it down in this video:
So, we’ll take the theory with a grain of salt, and wait to see if FandomWire was accurate in its reporting, or leveling a solid guess. What do you guys think? Will Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire return to the role that helped to make them famous, and benefit the Tom Holland franchise for the benefit of this massive team up? For Spider-Man fans, this is the equivalent of Infinity War and Endgame. It’s a billion-dollar idea. And while I believe that it will happen eventually, I’m betting on the three Spider-Man teaming up for an eventual Sinister Six movie. Time will tell.