Wild Spider-Man 3 Rumor: Are The Past Peter Parker Actors Joining Tom Holland?

So, we’ll take the theory with a grain of salt, and wait to see if FandomWire was accurate in its reporting, or leveling a solid guess. What do you guys think? Will Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire return to the role that helped to make them famous, and benefit the Tom Holland franchise for the benefit of this massive team up? For Spider-Man fans, this is the equivalent of Infinity War and Endgame. It’s a billion-dollar idea. And while I believe that it will happen eventually, I’m betting on the three Spider-Man teaming up for an eventual Sinister Six movie. Time will tell.