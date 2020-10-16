How Humor Helped Eddie Redmayne Better Access The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Story

It was on the page, honestly. Aaron is the master of that. He takes on such rigorous subject matter, and he invests in his audience’s speed of thought, but he also laces it with humor in a way that’s wonderful. In fact, we talked about it in relation to Tom, because Tom – in Aaron’s take on the trial was very much the policy and ‘within-the-system’ man. But I said to Aaron, ‘In order for an audience to stay with him, he’s got to have charisma!’ Which Tom did, by the way, in real life. He was swimming in charisma. But he’s got to have some of that, himself. So actually, Aaron went in and laced a bit of humor into Tom’s early scenes. He’s not quite Abbie [Hoffman], and certainly I’m not Sacha [Baron Cohen]! But it was important. What I’m saying is that it was very important that the humor is a way into these characters.