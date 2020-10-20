7 Great Harold Ramis Movie Appearances You May Have Forgotten About

Having passed away on February 24, 2014, Harold Ramis is someone who may be gone, but will certainly never be forgotten. Yet, on the contrary, there are a few moments from the Ghostbusters star’s career in front of the camera that may not be as well remembered.

Other than his other well-known starring roles, such as in Stripes or Baby Boom, some may better remember the celebrated comedic talent, who died at the age of 69 due to complications from autoimmune inflammatory vasculitis, from his iconic directorial efforts such as Caddyshack (his behind-the-camera debut), National Lampoon’s Vacation, Groundhog Day, and even the dark holiday comedy The Ice Harvest, to name a few. However, did you know that Harold Ramis also makes an onscreen appearance in a few of those aforementioned titles?