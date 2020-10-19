Comments

Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer Brings Back Kurt Russell And Way More Goldie Hawn

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell standing in the middle of their village

Back in the before times, 2018 to be specific, Netflix gave the world a new holiday tradition to hold dear to their hearts: the Kurt Russell starring The Christmas Chronicles. The film hit so well with audiences that eventually a sequel was promised. And now, in a year that could probably stand to stock up on as much holiday cheer as it did toilet paper, The Christmas Chronicles 2 has arrived; and with way more Goldie Hawn to make the season bright. Take a look as the next adventure in this holiday franchise below:

The Christmas Chronicles 2 dashes through the snow to your Netflix queue on November 25th, with limited theaters showing the film before that date. So should you feel safe enough to venture out to your local movie house, this could be the ticket you’ve been waiting for.

Kurt Russell's 5 Sexiest Santa Moments In The Christmas Chronicles
