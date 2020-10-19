Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer Brings Back Kurt Russell And Way More Goldie Hawn

Back in the before times, 2018 to be specific, Netflix gave the world a new holiday tradition to hold dear to their hearts: the Kurt Russell starring The Christmas Chronicles. The film hit so well with audiences that eventually a sequel was promised. And now, in a year that could probably stand to stock up on as much holiday cheer as it did toilet paper, The Christmas Chronicles 2 has arrived; and with way more Goldie Hawn to make the season bright. Take a look as the next adventure in this holiday franchise below: