Looks Like The Batman’s Time Setting Has Been Revealed

As comic book movies continue to make buckets at he box office, there are plenty of highly anticipated blockbusters down the line. On the DC side of things, all eyes are on what Matt Reeves has in store for The Batman. The movie previously resumed filming across the pond, and set pieces are currently being put up for exterior shots in Chicago. Plenty of images of this process have made their way onto the internet, and one actually seemed to confirm the The Batman's time setting.