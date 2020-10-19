Looks Like The Batman’s Time Setting Has Been Revealed

Leave a Comment
As comic book movies continue to make buckets at he box office, there are plenty of highly anticipated blockbusters down the line. On the DC side of things, all eyes are on what Matt Reeves has in store for The Batman. The movie previously resumed filming across the pond, and set pieces are currently being put up for exterior shots in Chicago. Plenty of images of this process have made their way onto the internet, and one actually seemed to confirm the The Batman's time setting.
The Batman is a project shrouded in mystery, and audiences have been wondering if it'll be connected to the greater DCEU. After all, Ben Affleck famously played the Caped Crusader in Batman v Superman and Justice League. Some thought Robert Pattinson's movie might be a prequel featuring the same Bruce Wayne or maybe even a period piece. But a new photo from the sets of The Batman shows that the year of the film is seemingly 2019. Check it out below.
Mind blown. It looks like Matt Reeves' vision for The Batman includes a modern setting, while also featuring a relatively new version of the crimefighter. The footage from DC Fandome was thrilling, so it'll be interesting to see how the highly anticipated blockbuster's contents end up shaking out.
The above image comes to us from the Twitter of journalist Brandon Davis. This is one of many images to come out of The Batman's set in Chicago, which was being built up over the past few days. Local movie fans have taken shots of production efforts to build up Gotham in the Windy City, which quickly went viral on social media thanks to the rabid Batman fanbase.
With the setting of The Batman seemingly revealed to be 2019 or later, this further proves how separated from the rest of the DCEU Matt Reeves' movie will be. The project will seemingly operate in its own universe, similar to what Warner Bros. did with Joker. And while fans were originally hoping to see characters like Zoe Kravitz' Catwoman crossover with other beloved DC characters, that seems less likely as more information comes from The Batman's set.
Regardless of whether or not its apart of the official DCEU timeline, it's clear that The Batman has a ton to offer. Matt Reeves assembled a killer cast interact with Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in Gotham City, including Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis. The cast have all praised Reeves' vision for the movie, and the DC Fandome footage teased a unique take on the comic book charaters.
From the looks of it, The Batman will be noticeably pulled back from the flashy comic book movies we know and love. While Robert Pattinson's title character has his signature suit, the rest of the characters are wearing muted, realistic looks. Paul Dano's Riddler wears a mask and tape as The Riddler, while Zoe Kravitz' Catwoman is wearing street clothes like a winter face mask.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.