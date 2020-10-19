Black Panther's Letitia Wright Responds To The Chatter About A Potential Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman

Leave a Comment
The year 2020 has been difficult for a number of reasons, and that includes notable celebrity deaths. Few of these passings were quite as universally devastating as the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 following a private battle with colon cancer. And his Black Panther co-star Letitia Wright recently addressed chatter about the future of the franchise after Boseman's death.
Letitia Wright made her MCU debut in Black Panther, while also appearing with Chadwick Boseman in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. She is one of the many colleagues who posted a moving tribute for the late actor following his passing, proving what a close relationship they formed over their time in Wakanda. Wright recently did an interview where she briefly mentioned the complicated feelings that go into chatter about the previously announced Black Panther sequel. As she explained,
We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about. The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.
Emotions are strong when it comes to Chadwick Boseman. And while the public has been mourning, this is especially true for those who actually knew the late actor. As such, Letitia Wright doesn't seem ready to look ahead at Black Panther's future. It's too raw, and strange to think of the project continuing without her friend and colleague.
Letitia Wright's comments to Net-A-Porter highlights the human connection that comes with creating Marvel blockbusters. While the public sees the finished product on the big screen, these blockbusters are ultimately made by everyday people trying their best. Black Panther's production was a groundbreaker for its Black talent both in front and behind the camera, breaking box office records and earning Oscar attention in the process.
Chadwick Boseman's career was an impressive one, which featured a variety of beloved roles. In addition to his four appearances as T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Boseman has played a slew of historical figures in movies like 42, Marshall, and Get On Up. He therefore leaves behind a legacy of work, becoming a real-life hero to countless young moviegoers in the process.
As Letitia Wright mentioned, the feelings are too raw for the cast and crew to think about how moving forward with Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman. Given the massive success of the first film, Ryan Coogler's follow-up seems like an inevitability. But on top of the unknown nature of the film industry amid the pandemic, those who knew the late actor are still very much mourning.
