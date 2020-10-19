Black Panther's Letitia Wright Responds To The Chatter About A Potential Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The year 2020 has been difficult for a number of reasons, and that includes notable celebrity deaths. Few of these passings were quite as universally devastating as the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 following a private battle with colon cancer. And his Black Panther co-star Letitia Wright recently addressed chatter about the future of the franchise after Boseman's death.