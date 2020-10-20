James Gunn And Mark Ruffalo Come To Chris Pratt's Defense After He's Called The Worst Chris

As we continue to make our way towards the 2020 election, it’s almost unavoidable to read about celebrities being questioned about their political and personal values. But there’s always going to be two sides to the story, and it’ll be up to the public to decide where they choose to throw their own support. If anything, the case of James Gunn and Mark Ruffalo defending Chris Pratt is one of the more nuanced examples of friends supporting their mutual friend in the court of public opinion. While there will be disagreements, so long as they’re respectful, they’re part of the standard discourse.