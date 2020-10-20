James Gunn And Mark Ruffalo Come To Chris Pratt's Defense After He's Called The Worst Chris

Leave a Comment
There was a time when Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt was a higher ranked contestant in the hierarchy of Hollywood Chrises. But this year, Pratt has found himself plummeting to the bottom of the charts, with a backfiring publicity stunt involving his Disney/Pixar film Onward starting the wheels in motion and a Twitter meme adding fuel to the fire.
In times like these, it’s good to have friends, and that’s exactly what Chris Pratt has, as two of his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-workers have come to his defense. As you’ll see below, writer/director James Gunn and co-star Mark Ruffalo have offered their support in the following messages:
The recent Twitter campaign against Chris Pratt inspired James Gunn and Mark Ruffalo to use that same social media platform to aid their comic movie co-conspirator, as this particular notion has gone viral for some specific reasons. As alluded to in both Gunn and Ruffalo’s defenses, the mystery behind Pratt’s political and personal stances, and how they align to his personally-held sense of faith, are the matters that seem to have folks ready to write off Chris Pratt.
James Gunn in particular has been a huge defender of his leading man, as the director of next year’s DC Comics spectacle The Suicide Squad has politely answered other challenge questions tweeters have thrown into the mix. In the course of his continued defense of Chris Pratt, Gunn seems to have provided a pretty crucial detail that some might be overlooking in their anti-Pratt stance; as seen in this additional tweet from James Gunn’s Twitter feed.
As we continue to make our way towards the 2020 election, it’s almost unavoidable to read about celebrities being questioned about their political and personal values. But there’s always going to be two sides to the story, and it’ll be up to the public to decide where they choose to throw their own support. If anything, the case of James Gunn and Mark Ruffalo defending Chris Pratt is one of the more nuanced examples of friends supporting their mutual friend in the court of public opinion. While there will be disagreements, so long as they’re respectful, they’re part of the standard discourse.
No matter where you stand on the hierarchy of Hollywood Chrises, if you’re in the mood to watch Chris Pratt’s most recent work, you can rent, buy or stream Onward; which is available on physical and digital media, and streaming on Disney+. Though should 2021’s theatrical release schedule hold up, you’ll be able to see Pratt defending the world in The Tomorrow War, which is slated for a July 23, 2021 debut. As usual, keep checking back with CinemaBlend for all the latest in movie news.