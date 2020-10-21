Comments

Disney’s First Raya And The Last Dragon Trailer Reveals Her Adorable Sidekick

If this world had any justice, we'd all be getting ready to see Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon when it was originally set to be released next month. We would have already seen the first trailer, and the hype would be getting serious. Unfortunately, circumstances gave determined that we'll all need to wait until next year to see the finished film, but we finally have our first real look at the film and it checks all the boxes for a modern Disney heroine. Raya kicks ass, the animation looks amazing and she's got a cute animal sidekick. What else do you even need?

As seen in the trailer above, we meet Raya and her friend Tuk-Tuk moving through some sort of temple, avoiding traps and working her way to a Dragon Gem. It appears that this sequence is part of her training, something that Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, explains in voice-over. At the end of the trailer, however, Raya is on a quest for the actual Last Dragon, and Tuk-Tuk is no longer cute and cuddly, but a massive thing. Has he been magically enhanced? Has he just grown quite a lot over a few years' time? 

More to come...

