Kevin Smith Reveals How Ben Affleck's Mallrats Character Fits Into The Sequel

Kevin Smith provided the above information after being asked by THR if Mallrats 2 would have to do any kind of retconning, namely with Mallrats’ epilogue revealing that Jason Lee’s Brodie Bruce becoming the host of The Tonight Show, but then being seen later in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot running a comic book store. Smith said that career change factors into Mallrats 2’s plot, leading him to then reveal how Ben Affleck’s Shannon Hamilton is doing rather well for himself when the sequel begins, but is still grappling with his horrendous actions from more than two decades earlier.