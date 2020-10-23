Borat 2: Watch Police Body Cam Footage From An Officer Who Allegedly Pulled Him Over

The officers played at the bit for a few more minutes, asking him more questions. Particularly questions about Borat’s daughter, who is supposed to be 15 in the film – the actress is actually 24. They asked her how old she is and Borat responded that she is “212 moons” old. The officers also figured she could not have been strapped to the truck for too long because she wasn’t strapped on very well. This hilarious encounter can be seen briefly in the trailer for Borat 2 here: