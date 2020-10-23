Borat 2: Watch Police Body Cam Footage From An Officer Who Allegedly Pulled Him Over

Leave a Comment
Playing his journalist character Borat Sagdiyev, Sacha Baron Cohen really places himself in socially awkward (and sometimes life threatening) situations with actual people for his “documentaries.” And in the upcoming followup to the legendary 2006 shock comedy, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakstan, one of his antics was captured completely on a police officer’s body cam. Yes, really.
Ahead of Borat 2’s release on Amazon Prime, the below 13-minute video surfaced of an interaction between two Georgia police officers who allegedly responded to a 911 call by a “suspicious person,” Lilburn Police Department officers Alvey Lamb and Daniel Bride found themselves a part of a bit with Sacha Baron Cohen, who was sitting in a yellow truck with Maria Bakalova (who plays his daughter Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev) strapped into a car seat directly on top of the car. Check it out:
The video was reportedly filmed in January 2020 by Lamb, who had a body-worn camera on during the police response to the call made in Lilburn, a Georgia city 25 miles from Atlanta. As the video shows, Borat was questioned by Lamb, who asked him for his identification during the interaction. Sacha Baron Cohen’s character first took out an “honor certificate” that he claimed proved his daughter was “one of my properties.”
Bride then asked him to show his driver’s license while Lamb walked to the other side of the street and talks to a man who was taking a picture of the truck. Lamb was suspicious of the situation pretty quickly, telling the pedestrian that the “dude looks like Borat” and he expected cameras were close by. He then conferred back with Bride, who showed him the license he was given. Lamb then said the following:
Dude, there is a camera around here and I’m not talking about the one on our chest… I didn’t sign no waiver or nothing like that. I ain’t getting paid for it.
The officers played at the bit for a few more minutes, asking him more questions. Particularly questions about Borat’s daughter, who is supposed to be 15 in the film – the actress is actually 24. They asked her how old she is and Borat responded that she is “212 moons” old. The officers also figured she could not have been strapped to the truck for too long because she wasn’t strapped on very well. This hilarious encounter can be seen briefly in the trailer for Borat 2 here:
A police report was filed about the incident detailing that it occurred on January 27, and the officers were at the scene for about 13 minutes. Along with this video, Borat 2 has already inspired a lawsuit and a back-and-forth between Borat and Rudy Giuliani, following his involvement in the film. Borat 2 is now available on Amazon Prime.