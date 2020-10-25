Comments

Mark Wahlberg Revealed A Look At His Uncharted Mustache And The Internet Has Thoughts

Mark Wahlberg as Spenser in Spenser Confidential (2020)

After release delays and a COVID-19 related-shutdown, it looks like Sony’s Uncharted movie is finally making some serious progress. Fans had been waiting for more details on the Tom Holland-led video game adaptation, and he managed to hype them up when he dropped the first image of himself in character as Nathan Drake. With this, many were still left wondering when we’d get our first look at Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Now, the actor has revealed a glimpse of his new mustache for the role, and the internet seems to have mixed feelings.

The 49-year-old Mark Wahlberg recently posted a brief video in which he emphatically told viewers, “Don’t ask!” But what was most notable about the clip is that he was sporting slicked back hair and a mustache. As he’s currently on the set of Uncharted, many assume that this will indeed be the look he’ll be sporting for his role as Sully. Check out the video for yourself below:

It’s definitely an interesting look, and one that was more than likely to draw mixed responses from fans of the Uncharted franchise. Some are looking at it quite optimistically, with one even saying that Mark Wahlberg does resemble the younger Sully that was featured in Uncharted 3:

Another fan also couldn’t help but agree that Wahlberg looked the part, saying that all he needed was the character’s red shirt and signature cigar. However, the same user also issued a bit of caution when it comes to Wahlberg’s performance:

Some also have concerns about Wahlberg’s mustache and believe that it doesn’t look real enough. One fan provided some positive thoughts about the film while still showing concern for the legitimacy of the mustache:

It sounds crazy, but mustaches can make or break a performance (or even a film) in a variety of ways. One social media user definitely illustrated this point by comparing Wahlberg’s mustache to an infamous facial hair-related incident:

At this point, I think just about all of us would like to forget the mustache debacle that plagued Justice League’s release. And while that was an unusual situation, it still goes to show how facial hair (or the lack of it) can affect a performance.

Uncharted fans know Victor Sullivan as Nathan Drake’s seasoned mentor, who doesn’t mind cracking a joke or two while they're searching for treasure or running from danger. The Uncharted film will undoubtedly show the origins of their relationship and illustrate why they're so close in the present. Wahlberg and Holland seem to have forged a firm working relationship so, hopefully, that bleeds into their on-screen roles.

While looks are important to roles, one thing we have to remember is that we can’t judge or predict Wahlberg’s performance solely on his appearance. So let’s hope he’s able to fully embody the beloved character beyond his trademark mustache.

Uncharted is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

6 Mistakes Tom Holland's Uncharted Movie Should Try To Avoid
