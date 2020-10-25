Mark Wahlberg Revealed A Look At His Uncharted Mustache And The Internet Has Thoughts

After release delays and a COVID-19 related-shutdown, it looks like Sony’s Uncharted movie is finally making some serious progress. Fans had been waiting for more details on the Tom Holland-led video game adaptation, and he managed to hype them up when he dropped the first image of himself in character as Nathan Drake. With this, many were still left wondering when we’d get our first look at Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Now, the actor has revealed a glimpse of his new mustache for the role, and the internet seems to have mixed feelings.