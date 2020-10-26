Will 2020 Mark The End Of Annual Passes For Disneyland And Disney World Superfans?

Tokyo Disney Resort's Decision Could Be Mirrored Elsewhere

Now Tokyo Disney Resort isn't owned or operated by the Walt Disney Company, and so this change in policy is not a Disney policy. However, if a decision like this can be made in one park, it's certainly possible that other theme parks could make similar decisions, and under the circumstances, there are a lot of reasons why exactly that could, and maybe even should, happen. All theme parks that are open for business are functioning with limited capacity. Only so many people can be allowed into the park on any given day. This makes it that much more important that each guest be as financially lucrative to the park as possible.