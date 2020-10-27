Adam Sandler Will Go To Space In A New Netflix Movie

The last twelve months have been pretty great for Adam Sandler professionally, as at the end of last year he earned some of the highest critical praise of his career for his turn in the brilliant Uncut Gems, and just a few weeks ago Hubie Halloween had a massive release on Netflix tied to the upcoming holiday (and reviews for that one are actually some of the best he's ever gotten). He's currently working on a new basketball film called Hustle with director Jeremiah Zagar, which will also be on Netflix and co-stars Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, and Queen Latifah. Will that project and Spaceman Of Bohemia successfully keep his hot streak going? We'll have to wait and see.