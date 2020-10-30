Justice League: All The DC Characters Being Added Into The Snyder Cut

I have the utmost respect for the kind of fan who would rather go into this new edition of Justice League with a freshly clean slate and discover the newly added characters as they appear on screen at the first viewing. However, not only is that sort of feat nearly impossible these days, but such a comic book movie rarely exists. So, for those who cannot keep a lid on their anticipation (and understandably so), the following is a comprehensive list of the characters you should expect to show up in the Snyder Cut - starting with one I never would have expected to get the last laugh after all.