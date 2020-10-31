5 COVID-19 Documentaries To Watch, Including Hulu's Totally Under Control

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted virtually every aspect of our lives since the Coronavirus swept across the world in the early parts of 2020 and continued to spread, bringing a halt to our daily routines, forcing us indoors, and pressing pause on the production of pretty much every form of entertainment.

While big-budget movie and television productions spent much of the year shut down and in a confusing holding pattern, art does find a way, and we've seen some amazingly researched and shot documentaries throughout the year. With streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, as well as television networks like PBS and ABC producing some of the most riveting explorations of our new world, there's a lot to take in.