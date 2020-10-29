Why Celebrity Splits Like Divorce From Ben Affleck Happen So Often, According To Jennifer Garner

Leave a Comment
Many Hollywood marriages have ended in divorce. From Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, divorce has become so prevalent that it’s almost expected. Now Jennifer Garner has provided a little insight into why divorce happens so often to celebrity couples.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce, after a long separation, back in 2017. Since then, both actors have moved on to other relationships. But it sounds like Jennifer Garner had some time to reflect on her time in the public eye. She recently told PBS why she thinks divorces are common in Hollywood, pointing at the media as a cause:
I think there’s something about seeing yourselves reflected in the news of some kind. And whether it’s true or not – if it’s true and you are starting to be serious with someone and they start saying, ‘Well when are they going to be engaged?’ It’s almost like you just wanna get there so that you can complete that and maybe it will die back for a second. And then it’s the wedding watch. And you’re always kind of chasing peace and because it’s already been in print, it feels like it’s a done deal already, whatever it is. And just as soon as you’re married and it’s, ‘Is she pregnant’ All of that stuff, then immediately it’s trouble in paradise. And it becomes almost a self-fulfilling prophecy.
For Jennifer Garner, celebrity news becomes a reflection of truth. If celebrities follow their own news and start to buy into what’s being said about them, that stuff starts to imprint on their reality. In other words, it could be almost like actors are following a script from news stories and consciously or subconsciously wanting to see them fulfilled. It’s a fascinating hypothesis.
Of course, there’s plenty of reasons why Hollywood couples get divorced. After all, they often live busy, complicated, and unconventional lives, constantly in the public eye. It’s not too hard to imagine the things that could put a strain on a relationship in that situation.
But after a breakup, Jennifer Garner believes it’s important to fight for happiness. Recently, a fan commented on her social media page about their own breakup and Jennifer Garner commented back with some advice, saying, “Laughter will come and really—it’s worth fighting for.”
Meanwhile, both Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have moved on in their lives since the divorce. Ben Affleck is in a relationship with actress Ana De Armas, of which Jennifer Garner said she’s “ultimately happy that he’s happy.” For her part, Jennifer Garner had been in a relationship with boyfriend John Miller since 2018, but that secretly ended during the quarantine. Whatever their reason and despite the sadness and tragedy that comes of them, Hollywood breakups will likely remain a thing for the foreseeable future.