Why Celebrity Splits Like Divorce From Ben Affleck Happen So Often, According To Jennifer Garner

I think there’s something about seeing yourselves reflected in the news of some kind. And whether it’s true or not – if it’s true and you are starting to be serious with someone and they start saying, ‘Well when are they going to be engaged?’ It’s almost like you just wanna get there so that you can complete that and maybe it will die back for a second. And then it’s the wedding watch. And you’re always kind of chasing peace and because it’s already been in print, it feels like it’s a done deal already, whatever it is. And just as soon as you’re married and it’s, ‘Is she pregnant’ All of that stuff, then immediately it’s trouble in paradise. And it becomes almost a self-fulfilling prophecy.